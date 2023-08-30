India’s petroleum minister says he will push for a cut in petrol, diesel prices

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Sheeren Bhan, said the centre will further push for oil prices cut by the state governments. The minister requested non-BJP states to follow suit after both the centre and BJP-ruled states slashed oil prices in 2021 and 2022.

"Non-BJP states must bring down VAT on petrol & diesel. We will advocate further reduction in VAT in BJP ruled states if non-BJP states lead with a cut," he said.

In order to provide relief to consumers, the centre had cut excise tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre effective from November 4, 2021, and Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre from May 22, 2022. Following suit, many BJP-ruled states had slashed VAT on fuel prices.

Puri added that the cabinet's decision to cut the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 was taken after consultation with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

"Both OMCs and the government have collaborated to make this price cut possible. Have no doubt that OMCs’ good performance in Q1 will continue in Q2."

As per the government, the move is aimed at easing the pressure from rising cost of living due to inflation.

For the nine crore 60 lakh Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder will be Rs 400 — Rs 200 as price cut and Rs 200 as existing subsidy. The minister added that average cylinder use has gone up from 3 cylinders to 3.7 cylinders.

The former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer also lauded PM Modi for taking a bold decision of the cylinder price cut, which the government said is a gift to sisters on the occasion of Onam and Raksha Bandhan. Regarding the cabinet's decision to grant relief to the consumers.

Puri also added that the government's attempt to transform India's energy sector to green energy is gaining momentum. "Today, India is one of the large markets for crude, and it's a place for energy, where things are happening. Our E&P is going up, our transition to green energy is gaining momentum. So there are a lot of people who would want to come in here and partner. Most of the world's largest exploration and production companies have now got ties up here, the green hydrogen story is moving well."

On the upcoming G20 summit on September 9-10 in the national capital, Puri said that the global event under New Delhi's presidency shows a resurgent India.

"At the G20 as I said, that the Prime Minister and other colleagues have succeeded in producing a template and it has set the bar so high. I think that's what all other G20 Summit's after this are likely to be compared to."

"I think the G20s are occupying much more attention than it would normally do, plus the world is facing three crises, fuel, fuel, food and fertiliser. So, the messaging out of their when the heads of state and government gather and the message which will emanate from there will be not only showing India and India's contribution, but also a resurgent India, the new India in the making the one which is, as I said, literally, on the moon," he added.