India on cusp of major economic recovery, says NITI Aayog V-C Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said India is on the cusp of a major economic recovery. He said talks of possible stagflation are "overhyped" as a strong economic foundation is being laid with the reforms carried out by the government over the last seven years.

"India will remain the fastest growing economy and all the other economic parameters are actually quite within the range," Kumar said. "Given all the reforms that we have done in the last seven years, and given that we are seeing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully, and the 7.8 percent rate of growth that we will get this year (2022-23), a very strong foundation is now being laid for further rapid increase in economic growth in the coming years."

"I am sure that the Reserve Bank of India is well in control of it (inflation) and will take the necessary steps if and when required."

He said that in the past, the government had taken steps to reduce the tax burden. "And I think, it's time now for the states to come forward if they feel that this is required to be done," Kumar added.

The latest FICCI’s Economic Outlook Survey on Sunday put forth an annual median GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 at 7.4 percent -- with a minimum and maximum growth estimate of 6.0 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.

In the survey, there was a unanimous view on the monetary policy that the Reserve Bank of India will refrain from undertaking policy reversal in the forthcoming monetary policy to be announced on April 8, 2022.

"RBI is expected to continue to support the ongoing economic recovery by keeping policy repo rate unchanged in April announcement," the survey said. Growth impulses are still nascent and consumer confidence has been subdued and is yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The economists were of the view, that the RBI will look at reversing its stance in the second half of the current year (2022) and one can expect a rate hike between 50-75 bps by end of this fiscal year.