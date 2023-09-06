CNBC TV18
homeeconomy NewsUnion Cabinet okays fresh allocation of Rs 1,165 crore for industrial growth in Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand

Union Cabinet okays fresh allocation of Rs 1,165 crore for industrial growth in Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand

The Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, was introduced by the central government on April 23, 2018, exclusively for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with an initial outlay of Rs 131.90 crore.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 6, 2023 5:51:21 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 6) gave its nod to allocate Rs 1,164.53 crore under the Industrial Development Scheme (IDS), 2017, aimed at propelling industrial growth in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, was introduced by the central government on April 23, 2018, exclusively for the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.


With an initial financial allocation of Rs 131.90 crore, the scheme has utilised its funds during the fiscal year 2021-22. However, the demand for additional financial resources to fulfil the committed obligations until 2028-2029 has led to the approval of this allocation by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet reviewed and sanctioned the proposal presented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the central sector scheme in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, addressing the additional fund requirement to meet the scheme's obligations up to 2028-29.

Also Read: India demands pulse importers to declare stock amid concerns of masoor dal hoarding

As part of the approval for the additional funds, several incentives under the scheme are set to benefit businesses in the region:

Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC): Eligible new industrial units and existing units significantly expanding their manufacturing and service activities in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive a Central Capital Investment Incentive For Access To Credit (CCIIAC) at a rate of 30 percent of their investment in plant and machinery, with an upper limit of Rs 5 crore.

Central Comprehensive Insurance Incentive (CCII): New industrial units and existing units embarking on substantial expansion in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be eligible for a 100 percent reimbursement of insurance premiums for building and plant and machinery for up to five years from the commencement of commercial production/operation.

This additional financial allocation represents a significant boost to the IDS, 2017, which initially had a financial outlay of just Rs 131.90 crore, disbursed during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Also Read: India seeks more natural gas amid emergency measures to end blackouts

With the newly-approved funds, the scheme is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for approximately 48,607 individuals through the establishment of 774 registered units.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 5:14 PM IST
