CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia not to allow export of basmati rice below $1200 per tonne

India not to allow export of basmati rice below $1200 per tonne

The commerce ministry asked APEDA not to register contracts below US $1,200 per tonne. Existing contracts below USD 1,200 per tonne have been kept in abeyance.

Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Aug 27, 2023 4:42:01 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
India not to allow export of basmati rice below $1200 per tonne
Putting in more safeguards for the export of basmati rice, the government has decided not to allow exports below US $1,200 per tonne. It is done to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

Share Market Live


As per the instructions, "contracts for basmati exports with the value of USD 1,200 per MT (tonne) only and above should be registered for issue of Registration – cum – Allocation Certificate (RCAC)", the commerce ministry said.
The commerce ministry on Sunday said it has directed trade promotion body APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) not to register contracts below US $1,200 per tonne. Existing contracts below USD 1,200 per tonne have been kept in abeyance.
A committee under the chairman of APEDA will be set up to evaluate future course of action.
The Centre has been taking several steps to control retail prices of rice and to boost domestic supply.
In September 2022, the government banned exports of broken rice, while in July it imposed restrictions on non-basmati white rice. Last week, a 20% export duty was slapped on par-boiled non-basmati rice.
With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties of non-basmati rice.
Rice export
India's total exports of basmati rice stood at US $4.8 billion in 2022-23 in terms of price, while in volume terms it was at 45.6 lakh tonne. Exports of non-basmati stood at US $6.36 billion in the last fiscal. In volume terms, it was 177.9 lakh tonne.
India's rice production is estimated to have risen to 135.54 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 129.47 million tonne in the previous year, as per the agriculture ministry data.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

basmati ricerice

Recommended Articles

View All
Global South seeks democratic, diversified re-globalisation, says Jaishankar at B20 Summit

Global South seeks democratic, diversified re-globalisation, says Jaishankar at B20 Summit

Aug 27, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Nithin Kamath discusses India’s low female work force participation rate

Nithin Kamath discusses India’s low female work force participation rate

Aug 26, 2023 IST2 Min Read

India offers bigger digital growth opportunity, says Mastercard's CEO

India offers bigger digital growth opportunity, says Mastercard's CEO

Aug 26, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X