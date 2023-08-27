India not to allow export of basmati rice below $1200 per tonne

Putting in more safeguards for the export of basmati rice, the government has decided not to allow exports below US $1,200 per tonne. It is done to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

As per the instructions, "contracts for basmati exports with the value of USD 1,200 per MT (tonne) only and above should be registered for issue of Registration – cum – Allocation Certificate (RCAC)", the commerce ministry said.

The commerce ministry on Sunday said it has directed trade promotion body APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) not to register contracts below US $1,200 per tonne. Existing contracts below USD 1,200 per tonne have been kept in abeyance.

A committee under the chairman of APEDA will be set up to evaluate future course of action.

The Centre has been taking several steps to control retail prices of rice and to boost domestic supply.

In September 2022, the government banned exports of broken rice, while in July it imposed restrictions on non-basmati white rice. Last week, a 20% export duty was slapped on par-boiled non-basmati rice.

With these curbs, India has now imposed restrictions on all varieties of non-basmati rice.

Rice export

India's total exports of basmati rice stood at US $4.8 billion in 2022-23 in terms of price, while in volume terms it was at 45.6 lakh tonne. Exports of non-basmati stood at US $6.36 billion in the last fiscal. In volume terms, it was 177.9 lakh tonne.

India's rice production is estimated to have risen to 135.54 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 129.47 million tonne in the previous year, as per the agriculture ministry data.

With inputs from PTI