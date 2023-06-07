No proposal to cut duty on solar PV modules, solar cells as India aims at ample domestic capacity by 2026

Pointing to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV modules expected to lead to over 48 Giga-Watt (GW) of additional production capacity by 2026, he said that India should have at least 70 to 75 GW of solar PV module capacity by then.

Secretary with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has told CNBC TV18 that there's no proposal to cut import duty on solar Photovoltaic (PV) modules till enough domestic capacities are built.

Pointing to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar PV modules expected to lead to over 48 Giga-Watt (GW) of additional production capacity by 2026, he said that India should have at least 70 to 75 GW of solar PV module capacity by then.

While he stated that the need for imports will naturally reduce once sufficient local production is achieved, he added that the question of reducing import duties may arise only after solar PV modules made in India become efficient and competitive enough to withstand their global competition.