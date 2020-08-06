  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India needs to look beyond what rating agencies think, says ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Updated : August 06, 2020 12:34 PM IST

He said the RBI needs to focus on whether the credit is reaching the stressed areas of the economy and also if the viable firms were able to access credit and not the unviable ones.
The government has announced several initiatives to help the poor and small- and medium-sized businesses, but actual cash outgo from the government's measures has been estimated at just about 1 percent of GDP.
India needs to look beyond what rating agencies think, says ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

JK Lakshmi Cement shares fall over 5% on weak Q1 earnings

JK Lakshmi Cement shares fall over 5% on weak Q1 earnings

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 crore

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 crore

Per-country Green Card cap punishes immigrants from India: Senator Lee

Per-country Green Card cap punishes immigrants from India: Senator Lee

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement