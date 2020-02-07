Associate Partners
India needs to double credit growth to 15% to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Bankers

Updated : February 07, 2020 07:56 AM IST

The country has recorded high double-digit credit growth in the past and is capable of achieving similar growth now as well, bankers said.
Banks' credit growth has been hovering at around 7 percent, currently.
Union Bank of India's Managing Director and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said for a $5 trillion economy, credit growth has to be more than 15 percent per annum.
