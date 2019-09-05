#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares up as Brexit, Hong Kong progress lifts mood
Oil prices slip after surprise build in US inventories
Rupee recovers from 9-month low, opens higher at 72.20 a dollar
Home Economy
Economy

India needs to build an â€˜Ease of Investingâ€™ environment for foreign investors

Updated : September 05, 2019 11:54 AM IST

If the government is indeed serious about reviving the animal spirits amongst long term foreign allocators, then it has to look at long term measures that create â€˜ease of investingâ€™ in the minds of foreign investors.
Major western economies with few limitations to the amount of capital they can attract, do not tax foreign investors on their gains.
Foreign investors have limited time and would like to focus on the business end of things. In this case â€” the underlying opportunity, not our complex regulations.
India needs to build an â€˜Ease of Investingâ€™ environment for foreign investors
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Home, auto loans to get cheaper from October 1: All that you need to know about RBI asking banks to link lending rates to an external benchmark

Home, auto loans to get cheaper from October 1: All that you need to know about RBI asking banks to link lending rates to an external benchmark

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

External benchmarks mandatory for retail loans from October 1

External benchmarks mandatory for retail loans from October 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV