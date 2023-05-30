India needs to bet on few rising sectors, say experts on Modi government’s 9 years

A key area of focus would be to bet on a few rising industries and get the government and the private sector to work in tandem, said Rajiv Kumar, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman.

Even as the Narendra Modi government has done exceptionally well in improving efficiency of delivery of public goods and services in its nine years of governance, it still needs to do more for prosperous growth of all parts of India, believe experts.

The government has done exceptionally well in improving efficiency of delivery of public goods and services but it needs to focus on prosperous growth in all parts of India, said noted policy expert Rathin Roy.