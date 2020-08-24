  • SENSEX
India needs more global sized banks to help country achieve $5 trillion economy: CEA

Updated : August 24, 2020 08:08 AM IST

In addition to global sized banks, the chief economic adviser said India needs more banks.
Even countries that are a fraction of India's size for example Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Norway have at least one bank in the global top hundred, he said.
