Economy India needs more global sized banks to help country achieve $5 trillion economy: CEA Updated : August 24, 2020 08:08 AM IST In addition to global sized banks, the chief economic adviser said India needs more banks. Even countries that are a fraction of India's size for example Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Norway have at least one bank in the global top hundred, he said.