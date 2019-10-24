India needs fresh reforms to be in top 50 nations with ease of doing business, says World Bank official
Updated : October 24, 2019 05:11 PM IST
The official's remarks came as India jumped 14 places to take the 63rd position on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.
India will face greater competition from other economies in Latin America and Europe to move up the ladder in the ease of doing business report.
