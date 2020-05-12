  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India needs basic income scheme to make lockdown work: French economist

Updated : May 12, 2020 05:17 PM IST

Asked how coronavirus pandemic will impact India's rising inequality, Piketty said the experience of the Spanish flu of 1918-20 is frightening.
Piketty, who recently wrote a book 'Capital and Ideology', noted that a pandemic like Covid-19 can have contradictory effects on inequality.
India needs basic income scheme to make lockdown work: French economist

You May Also Like

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Nestle Q1CY20 earnings today: Here's what to expect

Nestle Q1CY20 earnings today: Here's what to expect

UNICEF more than doubles coronavirus appeal to $1.6 billion

UNICEF more than doubles coronavirus appeal to $1.6 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement