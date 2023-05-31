India needs additional 180 GW green energy capacity by 2027 amid rising demand

With the increase in economic activity, the demand for power is on the rise. India has seen electricity demand increasing at CAGR of around 4.1 percent during the last decade. Notably, 12 coal-based power plants in the country are likely to be retired before 2030.
The contribution of renewable energy sources (including large hydro) to the installed capacity has increased sharply from 5.8 percent in FY07 to 39 percent in FY22 and its energy contribution in the total generation is now 22 percent.
ALSO READ | ONGC plans $12 billion green energy spend
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has reiterated the goal set by the Modi administration of 500 GW by 2030 from renewables. As per the 20th EPS report, projected electrical energy requirement and peak electricity demand on an all-India basis is 1,908 billion units and 277 GW, respectively for FY27 . Furthermore, the projection of energy savings for utilities and non-utilities is 213 billion units for the year FY27.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why novel heated tobacco products should be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read