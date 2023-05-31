English
India needs additional 180 GW green energy capacity by 2027 amid rising demand

India needs additional 180 GW green energy capacity by 2027 amid rising demand

With the increase in economic activity, the demand for power is on the rise. India has seen electricity demand increasing at CAGR of around 4.1 percent during the last decade. Notably, 12 coal-based power plants in the country are likely to be retired before 2030.

To meet India's target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, the country needs additional 180 GW of renewable based capacity from 2022 to 2027. This includes — solar,  131 GW; wind 33 GW, large hydro 10 GW; and biomass 2 GW.

Also, apart from under construction coal-based capacity of 27 GW, the additional coal-based capacity required till FY30 may vary from 19.1 GW to around 27.1 GW, depending on demand. It is noteworthy that 12 coal-based power plants in India are likely to be retired before 2030.
Solar cost is assumed to reduce from Rs 4.5 crore/MW in 2021-22 to Rs 4.1 crore/MW in 2029-30, beyond which it is assumed to remain the same for next two years
X