India needs $100 billion FDI annually to become $5 trillion economy: Mukesh Aghi

India needs at least USD 100 billion of foreign direct investment every year to reach its target of a USD 5 trillion economy from the current USD 2.7, the head of a top India-centric American business advocacy group has said. The group made the observation, asserting that a major chunk of this FDI is going to come from the United States.

“India needs to grow its economy from the current USD 2.7 trillion to USD 5 trillion. It will need a lot of FDI coming in -- at least USD 100 billion dollars a year to fuel that growth”, Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum told.