India invites applications under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware

Applicants under the prevision version of the scheme are permitted to apply afresh under the revised scheme. Under the revised PLI scheme, the government increased the quantum of incentive to up to eight percent along with augmented budget outlay to Rs. 17,000 crores.
The Union Government on Tuesday invited applications under Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) for IT Hardware 2.0. As per the information, revised PLI scheme is set to open for applications on June 1.
Applicants under the prevision version of the scheme are permitted to apply afresh under the revised scheme. Under the revised PLI scheme, the government increased the quantum of incentive to up to eight percent along with augmented budget outlay to Rs. 17,000 crores.
Earlier this month, the union cabinet had approved the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware which will cover a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices.
Centre has set the tenure of the PLI 2.0 scheme for six years, providing an extended period for manufacturers to capitalise on the incentives. The scheme's primary objective is to promote domestic manufacturing and enhance India's position as a global hub for IT hardware production.
First Published: May 30, 2023 6:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023
May 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index
May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read