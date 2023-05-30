English
    India invites applications under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware

    By Ashmit Kumar  May 30, 2023 6:25:20 PM IST (Updated)

    The Union Government on Tuesday invited applications under Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) for IT Hardware 2.0. As per the information, revised PLI scheme is set to open for applications on June 1.

    Applicants under the prevision version of the scheme are permitted to apply afresh under the revised scheme. Under the revised PLI scheme, the government increased the quantum of incentive to up to eight percent along with augmented budget outlay to Rs. 17,000 crores.
    Earlier this month, the union cabinet had approved the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware which will cover a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices.
