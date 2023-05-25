India must fight corruption, raise per capita income for sustained growth: Economic experts

During his address, Brende highlighted India's potential for economic growth and expressed optimising about the nation's future. He went so far as to assert that India has the capability of adding another trillion dollars to its economy within the next two years.
To fuel its growth trajectory, India must fight corruption and raise its per capita income, economic experts Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, and Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, believe.
They made these remarks at the CII Annual Session 2023 in New Delhi. On the second day of the business conclave, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee held a plenary session with WEF President Borge Brende and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. The annual conference is following the theme "Future Frontiers: Competitiveness, Technology, Sustainability and Internationalisation" this year.
The session, moderated by Banerjee, focused on India's economic trajectory and the challenges it faces.
During his address, Brende highlighted India's potential for economic growth and expressed optimising about the nation's future. He went so far as to assert that India has the capability of adding another trillion dollars to its economy within the next two years.
In order to achieve this, India must work on continuing to be stable, fighting corruption and removing red tape, he said.
Furthermore, Brende commended India's thriving start-up ecosystem, noting that foreign direct investments (FDI) play a major role in supporting the growth of approximately 77,000 Indian start-ups. He also pointed to the success of US-based start-ups, attributing their achievements to the secure financial partners brought on board through types of funding.
He also cited a statistic that four out of 10 large market cap companies in India did not exist a decade ago.
At the same session, Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa for the year the nation holds the presidency, spoke on critical issues facing India. He stressed the need to significantly raise India's per capita income and added that sustained economic growth of 8 to 9 percent for three decades is necessary to achieve this objective.
He also emphasised the urgency of climate action, pointing out that it is the most significant opportunity for Indian businesses today.
The CII annual session, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, provides a platform for policymakers, business leaders and experts to discuss and shape India's economic agenda. This year the conference is of special significance as it coincides with India@75 and the G20 Presidency.
