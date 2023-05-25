India must fight corruption, raise per capita income for sustained growth: Economic experts

During his address, Brende highlighted India's potential for economic growth and expressed optimising about the nation's future. He went so far as to assert that India has the capability of adding another trillion dollars to its economy within the next two years.

To fuel its growth trajectory, India must fight corruption and raise its per capita income, economic experts Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, and Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, believe.

They made these remarks at the CII Annual Session 2023 in New Delhi. On the second day of the business conclave, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee held a plenary session with WEF President Borge Brende and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. The annual conference is following the theme "Future Frontiers: Competitiveness, Technology, Sustainability and Internationalisation" this year.

The session, moderated by Banerjee, focused on India's economic trajectory and the challenges it faces.