India’s monthly merchandise trade deficit comes down to a six-month low

By Sangam Singh  Dec 16, 2022 10:43:48 AM IST (Published)

November's goods exports stand at $31.99 billion against $29.78 billion in October and $30.04 billion a year ago. The export data is still the lowest since Nov 2021 due to lower prices and volumes.

