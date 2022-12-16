India’s monthly merchandise trade deficit comes down to a six-month low

November's goods exports stand at $31.99 billion against $29.78 billion in October and $30.04 billion a year ago. The export data is still the lowest since Nov 2021 due to lower prices and volumes.

India’s overall trade deficit for goods and services in November this year has fallen to $11.11 billion, lower than year-ago and month-ago levels. Moreover, thanks to a recovery in exports, India’s monthly merchandise trade deficit came down to a six-month low of $23.81 billion. Trade deficit is the amount by which a country's import costs exceed its export value in a given period.

November's goods exports stood at $31.99 billion against $29.78 billion in October and $30.04 billion a year ago. The export data is still the lowest since November 2021 due to lower prices and volumes. Also, November goods imports were recorded at $55.88 billion against $56.69 billion a month ago. The number stood at $52.94 billion a year ago.

November goods trade deficit has fallen to $23.81 billion against $26.9 billion in October and $22.9 billion year-on-year (YoY). As per the official data, the November goods deficit is the lowest since May.

Also, the November trade deficit is down on marginal recovery in exports and a fall in services imports. November imports, including services, were down to $65.65 billion as against $73 billion in October and $69.33 billion a year ago. Overall November deficit saw a reduction, with the number standing at $11.11 billion against $14.63 in October. The overall deficit stood at $13.91 billion in November 2021.