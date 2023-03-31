India misses disinvestment target again, mops up Rs 35,293 crore in FY23

The disinvestment target had been scaled down to Rs 50,000 crore, from Rs 65,000 crore budgeted last year. However, the government has beaten the dividend target, realising Rs 58,988.34 crore against the RE of Rs 43,000 crore.

After the Narendra Modi government scaled down the disinvestment target for the current fiscal to Rs 50,000 crore, from Rs 65,000 crore budgeted last year, the total receipts on account of disinvestment stood at Rs 35,293.52 crore on March 31, 2023.

According to the website of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), the government has realised Rs 94,281.86 crore as disinvestment and dividend proceeds from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as on March 31, 2023.

However, the Revised Estimate for disinvestment and dividend proceeds FY 2022-23 was Rs 93,000 crore (disinvestment is Rs 50,000 crore, and dividend is Rs 43,000 crore).

Also Read: India announces new Foreign Trade Policy 2023

Currently, the dividend receipts stand at Rs 58,988.34 crore, and disinvestment receipts at Rs 35,293.52 crore as on March 31, 2023.

The government has missed the disinvestment target for three consecutive years. In 2020-21, as against the budgeted disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore, the government had mopped up Rs 37,897 crore.

In 2019-20, the disinvestment receipts stood at Rs 50,298 crore, lower than the Revised Estimate of Rs 65,000 crore and Budget Estimate of Rs 1.05 lakh crore. In the 2018-19 and 2017-18 fiscal, the government had exceeded the disinvestment target set in the Budget.

In 2018-19, the disinvestment mop-up stood at Rs 84,972 crore against the Budget target of Rs 80,000 crore. In 2017-18, it bettered the target of Rs 1 lakh crore and raised a record Rs 1,00,056 crore.

In 2016-17, the government had missed the budgeted disinvestment target. While the Budget had pegged the target at Rs 56,500 crore, the government was able to mop up Rs 46,247 crore. In 2015-16, the government had realised Rs 23,996 crore from CPSE disinvestment, lower than the Budget target of Rs 69,500 crore.