India may jump 10 places in the Ease of Doing Business ranking

The “ease of doing business” rankings for this year will be released on Thursday morning by the World Bank. According to sources, India will improve its position in the index “by more than 10 positions”. Currently, India is ranked 77 in the index.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target for breaking into the top-50 of the World Bank curated index.

The ease of doing business ranking is derived from industry feedback on 10 parameters. These include starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

This is done through a survey in two cities of the participating countries. In India, feedback from law firms, MSMEs and corporate houses in Delhi and Mumbai are used and then compared with other participating countries to finalise the ranking.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the World Bank may consider taking feedback from four cities for future rankings. Sources also added that in India, Kolkata and Bengaluru may be included for future rankings.