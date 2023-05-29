India may be set for the biggest credit boom in a long time

India’s private sector has reduced its debt in the past ten years, a period when the rest of the world saw private sectors increasing leverage to take advantage of the prevailing low interest rates. The bad loans have declined considerably with improved regulatory oversight, re-capitalization of banks by the government, implementation of bankruptcy laws and progressive deleveraging by some of the stressed firms.

India’s banking index, the Nifty Bank, has just (May 29) hit a new record high. The market is clearly expecting sunny times ahead for the country’s biggest lenders. There are multiple reasons for that.

India has seen the biggest fall in private sector debt among all major economies. There is a dramatic deleveraging of corporate balance sheets which has taken place in the recent years. The corporate debt to equity ratio for large listed companies is 0.6x, the lowest level in the last five years at the end of September 2022 .

So, Indian corporates now have more appetite to borrow money, and the Indian banking system has a large room and opportunity to lend further. The credit growth has been decent in the last year with accelerated demand from metals, chemicals, power and fuel sectors.

The recent growth in fixed capital (money set aside for longer term investments like plant and machinery) is yet another encouraging sign. At the end of March 2023, fresh fixed capital, as a proportion of the GDP, rose for the first time in 15 years. As companies make fresh investments, banks are likewise expected to witness a spike in credit growth.

Rising interest rates and the global gloom cast by bank failures in different parts of the world may have eroded risk appetite in recent months, but the stars seem to be lining up for a better future already. Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies says the rate hikes are nearly over, with rate cuts coming either later this year or next year. "The monetary tightening cycle is all but over with inflation falling in recent months". Headline and core CPI inflation have declined to 5.2 percent YoY in April, while the RBI kept its policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent in its monetary policy meeting in April. The expectation is that inflation should run around 5 percent for the rest of this year which is below the upper band of the RBI’s target, 6 percent,” he said.

Lack of access and the inability to assess creditworthiness of the borrower have, for long, restricted banks and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) from lending to households. But the proliferation of technology has reduced those impediments up to an extent. The digital infrastructure has unleashed the potential to assess credit, underwrite risk and establish recovery mechanisms, reducing the friction in distributing credit.

A veteran banker, KV Kamath in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said "Economic progress will take place via digital platforms. Technology cost is 10 to 20 percent of the original estimates. Five years from now, incremental economic contribution from digital will be around 20 to 25 percent."

Sustained capex cycle in India

The fall in private sector debt is one of the ways of gauging the extent of the potential for a sustained capex cycle in India. The macro evidence for India being be on the brink of a major capex cycle is that gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) which begun to move up as a percentage of nominal GDP, having been in a downtrend since FY09. The GFCF to GDP ratio declined from a peak of 35.8 percent in FY08 to 27.3 percent in FY21 and has since risen to an estimated 29.2 percent in FY23. The evidence is that private sector new project announcements are surging from Rs 5.1 tn in FY21 to Rs 25.7 tn in FY23.

India’s private sector has deleveraged in the past ten years, a period when the rest of the world saw private sectors increasing leverage to take advantage of the prevailing low interest rates. The NPAs have declined considerably with improved regulatory oversight, re-capitalization of banks by the government, implementation of the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) and progressive deleveraging by some of the stressed firms. Despite the pandemic, gross NPAs, as of September 2022, have reached a seven-year low of 5 percent. Since cleaning up of balance sheets has taken place in past two to three years, large part of Indian corporates are deleveraged now.

With potential for increased lending, bankers are cautioned

Banks are increasingly funding short-term based loan requirements. However, there is a word of caution from the regulators. The RBI recently wrote to all banks and NBFCs to be careful about retail, especially unsecured, loans like personal loans and credit card. The Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) released a report which shows that for the quarter that ended December 2022, collection efficiency for personal loans and credit cards has fallen from the December quarter to the year-ago quarter.