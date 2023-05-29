India may be set for the biggest credit boom in a long time

India’s private sector has reduced its debt in the past ten years, a period when the rest of the world saw private sectors increasing leverage to take advantage of the prevailing low interest rates. The bad loans have declined considerably with improved regulatory oversight, re-capitalization of banks by the government, implementation of bankruptcy laws and progressive deleveraging by some of the stressed firms.

India’s banking index, the Nifty Bank, has just (May 29) hit a new record high. The market is clearly expecting sunny times ahead for the country’s biggest lenders. There are multiple reasons for that.

India has seen the biggest fall in private sector debt among all major economies. There is a dramatic deleveraging of corporate balance sheets which has taken place in the recent years. The corporate debt to equity ratio for large listed companies is 0.6x, the lowest level in the last five years at the end of September 2022 .