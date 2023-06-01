India manufacturing PMI surges to 31-month high of 58.7

Factory orders increased for the twenty-third consecutive month, reaching the highest level since January 2021. The exceptional growth in international sales played a vital role in boosting total new orders, with Indian manufacturers witnessing the quickest expansion in exports in the past six months.

India's manufacturing sector has witnessed an extraordinary growth in May, painting a positive picture for the industry. The latest data on the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reveals encouraging developments, highlighting the remarkable strength of demand conditions and the subsequent growth in various aspects of the sector.

While cost pressures remained historically mild, the robust demand strength facilitated a solid and quicker increase in output charges. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI rose from 57.2 in April to an impressive 58.7 in May, indicating the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since October 2020.

Among the five PMI sub-components, stocks of purchases showcased notable vigour, increasing at an unprecedented pace in May. Monitored companies attributed this growth to improved supply-chain conditions and sustained increases in input purchasing, which ultimately boosted inventory growth. The quantities of purchases saw a sharp and accelerated increase, reaching the strongest expansion rate in over 12 years. This growth can be attributed to ongoing increases in new business and efforts to replenish stocks.