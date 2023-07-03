India's manufacturing PMI slips to 57.8 in June

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which came in at 57.8 is higher than the 50 key level, which indicates expansion in activity. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.

India's manufacturing sector activity for the month gone by came in at 57.8, which was lower than 58.87 in May, the data released today, July 3 showed.

India's May manufacturing sector activity was at a 31-month high.

