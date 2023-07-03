CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia's manufacturing PMI slips to 57.8 in June

India's manufacturing PMI slips to 57.8 in June

India's manufacturing PMI slips to 57.8 in June
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 11:16:50 AM IST (Published)

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which came in at 57.8 is higher than the 50 key level, which indicates expansion in activity. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.

India's manufacturing sector activity for the month gone by came in at 57.8, which was lower than 58.87 in May, the data released today, July 3 showed.

India's May manufacturing sector activity was at a 31-month high.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which came in at 57.8 is higher than the 50 key level, which indicates expansion in activity. Anything below 50 indicates contraction.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X