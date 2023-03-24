English
India mandates 20% local ingredient addition for re-export of atta made from imported wheat

India mandates 20% local ingredient addition for re-export of atta made from imported wheat
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Mar 24, 2023 11:15:25 PM IST (Published)

Amending its November 2022 order which allowed conditional re-export of atta made from imported wheat, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has mandated that the ingredients (like soya flour, oatmeal, fenugreek powder and vitamins) being added to exported atta should be domestically sourced.

In a move that may benefit India's food processing industry, India has mandated 20 percent local ingredient addition for the re-export of atta made from imported wheat.

The exported items should contain at least 80 percent of whole wheat flour (atta), and the import entitlement under Advance Authorisation will be calculated in proportion to the percentage of atta.
For every 1 kg of whole wheat flour (atta), an import of 1.07 kg of wheat will be allowed and the export description in the shipping bill will have to clearly indicate the percentage content of whole wheat flour and other added ingredients.
