India lockdown slows virus, but gaps remain

Updated : May 04, 2020 11:48 AM IST

India has avoided a major catastrophe, confirming about 42,500 virus cases, 11,706 recoveries and 1,373 deaths.
India's testing criteria remain restricted outside of hotspots, where those with minor symptoms, like a runny nose or cough, aren't being tested.
