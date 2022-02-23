India likely to overtake countries to become 3rd biggest economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Asia is leading march towards an inclusive global economy and that India is likely to overtake countries to become the 3rd largest economy by 2030.

In a chat with Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar at the Asia Economic Dialogue, he said that it was becoming increasingly obvious that "the centre of attention for global economy has shifted to Asia".

The RIL Chairman also highlighted that in 2020, Asia's GDP overtook the combined GDP of the rest of the world.

"Asia accounts for 60 percent of the world’s population," he said, adding that "the mismatch between demography and development is closing".