India likely to launch $10 billion global bond sale in October, says report

India is likely to launch $10 billion global bond sale in October, reported The Economic Times, citing people aware of the matter.

According to the ET sources, a sizable issue given a huge market appetite would fetch lower interest rates. The sources added that another option was to go for two tranches, said the report.

While there was also an argument in support of going for multiple rounds, it was discarded as it was felt that such a move was unlikely to attract interest from global investors, the sources the paper spoke to stated.

The governments preferred currencies for bond sale would be Yen and Euro due to lower rates, said the sources, adding dollar was also added to the list after taking in to account its flexibility.