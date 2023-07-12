India's June inflation likely rose to 4.6% on higher food prices: CNBC-TV18 poll

Official data on CPI-based inflation for June will be released at 5:30 pm today (July 12) and experts believe the inflation print will likely be impacted by the seasonality in vegetable prices, especially for tomatoes and onions.

India's consumer inflation has been falling since January 2023, but there is some worry for the forth coming number because of the rise in tomatoes and some other food prices. Inflation as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), likely rose at an annual pace of 4.6 percent in June, impacted by high base, according to CNBC-TV18's poll of economists. This was slightly faster than the 25-month low of 4.25 percent recorded in May.

The gains are broadly in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s projections, but an impact on supply chains and crops due to an erratic weather may fan the prices further. That means the RBI will take longer to reach the mid-point of its 2 percent-6 percent target, delaying a pivot to rate cut to support growth. The central bank left the rates unchanged in the last two meetings to see the impact of past hikes on inflation.