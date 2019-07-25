#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
India jumps 5 places to 52nd in global innovation index

Updated : July 25, 2019 10:50 AM IST

The country's three cities, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, also featured in the world's top 100 science and technology clusters, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019.
Switzerland retained its number-one spot on the GII rankings. It was followed by Sweden, the US, the Netherlands, the UK, Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Germany and Israel in the top 10 places.
India maintained its top place in the Central and Southern Asia region.
