India issues quality control orders for 31 items in textiles

Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles, said in a press conference said these QCOs mark the first technical regulation from India for the Technical Textiles industry.

The Ministry of Textiles announced the launch of two Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for 31 items consisting of 19 Geo Textiles and 12 Protective Textiles in Phase-I.

Out of the 31 items, 19 items belong to the Geo Textiles category, including Laminated High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Geomembrane for Waterproof lining, PVC Geomembranes, Needle punched non-woven geobags among others.

The remaining 12 items are of Protective Textiles, including Curtains and Drapes, protective clothing for firefighters, protective gloves for firefighters, protective clothing for industrial workers exposed to heat among others.

"The Centre is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest to increase the standard and quality of Geo Textiles and Protective Textiles, for the protection of the environment, human health, and animal & plant life & health."

The ministry added that this move is taken following the due process of notification of technical regulations.

"Ministry of Textiles is planning to issue 02 more QCOs for 28 items in Phase-II, including 22 items of Agro Textiles and 06 items of Medical Textiles. In Phase-III, 30+ more Technical Textiles items may be considered for QCO issuance."

Geo-textiles are used primarily for infrastructure projects and environmental applications as well while Protective Textiles are used to protect human life from hazardous working conditions.