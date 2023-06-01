India is likely to grow around 7.8% in the next decade: CII President

The industry body also expects inflation to fall within RBI's target range in FY24.
Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) is confident of India's growth in the new financial year & is assuming that India will grow between 6.5 and 6.7 percent in FY24.
According to the newly elected President of CII R Dinesh, who is also the Executive VC, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, the government's infrastructure spend will really add to the country's growth. He said, "India's growth is expected to be around 7.8 percent in the next decade. The Indian economy is expected to become a $9 trillion strong economy according to this rate of growth."
He added that India's growth is higher than other major economies and the country remains a bright spot. It is expected that the country will contribute 15 percent to global growth this year. According to CII, healthy corporate balance sheets, continued thrust of government capex and a robust financial system will add to India's resilience.
CII also believes that the asset quality is at its highest level. The industry body also expects inflation to fall within RBI's target range in FY24. CII's new president also feels that RBI should shift its stance to neutral.
However, CII has also highlighted certain headwinds for growth.
CII highlighted certain tailwinds to growth.
CII President R Dinesh suggested Reforms to Boost India's Growth Potential.
On the question of cut in FAME II Subsidy and their future asked by CNBC TV18, R Dinesh, CII President said, "Government's core focus should be on expanding mobility and investing more in charging infrastructure. FAME Scheme changes will not affect the industry much, industry will become more competitive."
When CNBC-TV18 asked CII President about the current scenario in the aviation industry with Wadia Group-owned GoFirst being in crisis, he said “The overall demand outlook remains strong. Issues with one airline will not affect the entire industry. Indian airlines have committed to build capacity, orders by Air India and IndiGo speak a lot. The government is committed to this sector, there is focus on development."
