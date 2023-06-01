India is likely to grow around 7.8% in the next decade: CII President

The industry body also expects inflation to fall within RBI's target range in FY24.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) is confident of India's growth in the new financial year & is assuming that India will grow between 6.5 and 6.7 percent in FY24.

According to the newly elected President of CII R Dinesh, who is also the Executive VC, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, the government's infrastructure spend will really add to the country's growth. He said, "India's growth is expected to be around 7.8 percent in the next decade. The Indian economy is expected to become a $9 trillion strong economy according to this rate of growth."

He added that India's growth is higher than other major economies and the country remains a bright spot. It is expected that the country will contribute 15 percent to global growth this year. According to CII, healthy corporate balance sheets, continued thrust of government capex and a robust financial system will add to India's resilience.