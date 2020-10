Chairman and CEO of Bank of America Brian Moynihan is bullish on the India growth story and has said that the country is a great place for investors. In conversation with CNBC-TV18, the American businessman said that he expects a significant restoration of the US economy in Q3 as the stimulus package announced earlier has had a strong impact on its economy.

Here's the complete transcript of the interview:

Q: What do you make of global recovery? Most CEOs that we speak to do seem to suggest that perhaps the worst is behind us, that the crisis has passed. Do you agree?

However, it is all going to be about the healthcare crisis. Today and yesterday the concern is the rise in cases, will there be further measures to control and shutdown and that may make the recovery ebb in flow. However, right now we have restored a major part of the economies in the world.

Q: You spoke about the ebb in flow that is expected, given the fact that we are now seeing a rise in COVID cases across US and Europe. What is the worst case that is being factored in at this point in time? We are now starting to see local restrictions, lockdowns being re-imposed, what is the worst case scenario that is being factored in today?

Think the nature of the controls appear to be different although we have to take this virus very seriously - wear a mask, social distancing and all those things but I think the understanding of that is much deeper in our populations than it was in March and April. We didn't understand how the virus was transmitted back then, so the shutdown and the belief that you had to close public transportation and things like that are not the same right now.

Q: In terms of central bank as well as government interventions, we have seen whole bunch of stimulus packages being announced not just in the US but across the world. What is the expectation now given where we find ourselves with global growth and specifically in the US what next now in terms of intervention?