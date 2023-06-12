India's retail inflation drops to 25-month low in May on softer food price; industrial output rises sharply

The CPI inflation in May eased to a 25-month low of 4.25 percent. Meanwhile, India's Index of Industrial Production or IIP rose sharply to 4.2 percent in April

India's annual retail inflation continued to trend lower in May this year, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the third consecutive month, driven largely by base effects. The central bank targets an inflation range of 2 percent-6 percent. The CPI inflation was forecast to have fallen to 4.35 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April, according to CNBC-TV18's poll of economists.