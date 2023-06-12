CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeIndia's retail inflation drops to 25 month low in May on softer food price; industrial output rises sharply News

India's retail inflation drops to 25-month low in May on softer food price; industrial output rises sharply

India's retail inflation drops to 25-month low in May on softer food price; industrial output rises sharply
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 12, 2023 6:06:23 PM IST (Updated)

The CPI inflation in May eased to a 25-month low of 4.25 percent. Meanwhile, India's Index of Industrial Production or IIP rose sharply to 4.2 percent in April

India's annual retail inflation continued to trend lower in May this year, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the third consecutive month, driven largely by base effects. The central bank targets an inflation range of 2 percent-6 percent. The CPI inflation was forecast to have fallen to 4.35 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April, according to CNBC-TV18's poll of economists.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), eased to 25-month low of 4.25 percent from 4.7 percent in the previous month, data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showing on Monday evening.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X