India inflation likely rose in June, but below RBI target, says poll

Updated : July 09, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Another reading below the inflation target will likely support the RBI's decision last month to cut interest rates to boost economic growth that slowed to more than a four-year low in the January-March quarter.
According to the median consensus of 40 economists polled by Reuters between July 4-7, retail inflation rose at an annual rate of 3.20 percent in June, up from 3.05 percent in May.
Food prices which account for nearly half of the inflation basket have been rising since early this year, a dramatic shift from their deflationary path in late 2018.
