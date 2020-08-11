Economy India inflation likely edged up in July on higher food prices Updated : August 11, 2020 10:12 AM IST The August 6-10 Reuters poll of over 45 economists showed Indian retail inflation rose to 6.15 percent last month from 6.09 percent in June. Forecasts for the data, scheduled to be released on Aug 12 at 1200 GMT, ranged from 5.00 percent to 6.55 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply