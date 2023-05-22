English
Inflation in India is likely to be less than what RBI had feared

Inflation in India is likely to be less than what RBI had feared

By Meghna Sen  May 22, 2023 4:54:14 PM IST (Updated)

The RBI's monetary policy committee had projected inflation for the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 at 5.1 percent, 5.4 percent for the second and third quarters and 5.2 percent for the fourth quarter, with risks evenly balanced

India's retail inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), will be 60 basis points (bps) below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forecast of 5.1 percent for the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY24), said global brokerage Nomura on Monday. The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) had projected inflation for Q1FY24 at 5.1 percent, 5.4 percent for the second and third quarters and 5.2 percent for the fourth quarter, with risks evenly balanced in its April policy statement.

In its February policy, the central bank had forecast Q1 inflation at 5 percent, Q2 at 5.4 percent, Q3 at 5.4 percent and Q4 at 5.6 percent.
