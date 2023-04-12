Breaking News
India's factory output rises to 5.6 percent in February 2023
By Sangam Singh  Apr 12, 2023 6:22:50 PM IST (Updated)

The IIP data provides insights into the overall performance of the industrial sector in India. Moreover, it can be used to assess the current economic conditions. However, it is important to consider other economic indicators as well.

India's Industrial Production (IIP) was recorded at 5.6 percent in February 2023 as compared to 5.2 percent in the previous month, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The mining sector saw a growth of 4.6 percent compared to 8.8 percent Month on Month (MoM) while the manufacturing sector grew by 5.3 percent compared to 3.7 percent in the previous month.
The electricity sector grew by 8.2 percent compared to 12.7 percent in the previous month. The growth of primary goods, capital goods, and infra goods was slower than the previous month at 6.8 percent, 10.5 percent, and 7.9 percent respectively.
On the other hand, the consumer durables sector saw a decline of 4 percent compared to 7.5 percent in the previous month, while the consumer non-durables sector grew by 12.1 percent compared to 6.2 percent in the previous month.
Also Read:India's retail inflation drops to 5.66% in March 2023
The IIP data provides insights into the overall performance of the industrial sector in India. Moreover, it can be used to assess the current economic conditions. However, it is important to consider other economic indicators, such as GDP growth, inflation, and employment data as well to gain a comprehensive understanding of the economy.
Meanwhile, India's retail inflation is recorded 5.66 percent in the month of March 2023 as compared to 6.95 percent reported in the year-ago period, data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 6:01 PM IST
X