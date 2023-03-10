The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 3.7 percent in January 2023 compared to 2.6 percent posted in the previous month. Mining output grew by 8.8 per cent against 9.8 percent posted in December 2022.
India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 5.2 pecent in January 2023, as compared to the 4.3 percent in December 2022, according to an official data released on Friday.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 3.7 percent in January 2023 compared to 2.6 percent posted in the previous month. Mining output grew by 8.8 per cent against 9.8 percent posted in December 2022.
Electricity output grew at 12.7 percent in January 2023 compared to 10.4 percent a month back.
The growth of primary goods stood at 9.6 percent compared to 8.3 percent while capital goods grew at 11 percent compared to 7.6 percent in the previous month. The infrastructure sector grew at 8.1 percent compared to 8.2 percent in the previous month.
On the other hand the consumer durables sector saw a decline of 7.5 percent in January 2023 compared to a decline of 10.4 percent reported in December 2022. The consumer non-durables grew at 6.2 percent compared to 7.2 percent in the previous month.
The IIP data is an index that provides insights into the overall performance of the industrial sector in India. It is used to access the current economic conditions and formulate economic policies.
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 5:56 PM IST
