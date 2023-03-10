India's industrial growth inches up to 5.2% in January

This figure is marginally lower than CNBC-TV18's poll prediction of 5.25 percent, but still shows promising growth in the manufacturing sector.

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth in January 2023 stood at 5.2 percent, as per a release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday. This figure is marginally lower than CNBC-TV18's poll prediction of 5.25 percent, but still shows promising growth in the manufacturing sector.

However, it was an improvement from the previous month's figure of 4.7 percent, which was revised up from 4.3 percent.

The IIP is a key indicator of economic activity, and the latest figures suggest that the Indian economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown. For the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.4 percent, down from 13.7 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The improvement in industrial growth in January was driven by better production numbers in the manufacturing and electricity sectors. Manufacturing output rose by 3.7 percent, up from 3.1 percent in December, while electricity production increased by 12.7 percent, up from 10.4 percent in the previous month.

However, the mining sector recorded a growth of 8.8 percent, down from 10 percent growth in December.

The performance of the core sectors is a leading indicator of industrial growth as the eight core industries make up around 40 percent of the IIP. The data released on February 28 showed that India's eight core sectors grew by 7.8 percent in January, up from 7 percent in December.

The IIP is used to measure the manufacturing activity in various sectors of an economy and compares the amount of industrial production for the period under review with a reference period.