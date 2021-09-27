India Inc optimistic about economy despite challenges: KPMG survey

The CEOs of some of the biggest businesses in India now appear to be more optimistic, confident, and ready for a recovery that is digitally driven. A majority of them identified operational risk as the biggest threat to organisational growth and are ready with an aggressive growth plan, focusing on building digital resilience with agility.

“While the global crisis has led to a significant decline in confidence in organisational and sectoral growth, CEOs in India much like their global counterparts, are quite optimistic about the prospects for the global economy. Living through an unprecedented crisis, they had to constantly reassess their strategies for business continuity and growth,” said Arun M Kumar, Chairman, and CEO, KPMG India.

With the threat of new variants and the advent of a possible third wave in India anytime now, companies may not be able to back to business as usual just yet, he cautioned.

“But what makes me immensely happy is that the CEOs in India are ready to strategise and combat operational risks despite the demanding times. Over a year later, we now have the opportunity to build a stronger, more sustainable future only if we work together, and most importantly, build back better.”

KPMG’s 2021 CEO Outlook survey gathers viewpoints of nearly 125 CEOs across the country. As per the findings, leading CEOs in India are looking to sharpen their digital edge. Nearly 64 percent are ready with a plan to fight ransomware attacks and have established a strong digital and cyber risk culture in their organisations.

Nearly 82 percent of the CEOs in India as compared to 87 percent globally have confidence in growth prospects for their companies. It is lower as compared to the March 2021 figure, which was nearly 92 percent.

About 55 percent of CEOs in India have shown greater confidence in prospects for the global economy and have expressed their readiness to tackle risks and disruptions to make a progress faster.

Nine out of 10 CEOs in India are optimistic that the headcount of their organisation will increase over the next three years, and hence they will start investing more in developing the skills and capabilities in the workforce.

Interestingly, nearly 60 percent of the CEOs are more focused on buying this technology.

The survey also showed that nearly 35 percent of the CEOs in India believe that organic methods such as innovation, research and development, and capital investments will be very important for the organisational growth objectives for the next three years. At the same time, 55 percent of the CEOs in the country found interest in mergers and acquisitions. They are now likely to undertake acquisitions that will have a significant impact on the overall organisation.

Despite a solid plan for recovery, the pandemic-related issues still concern a lot of CEOs in India. It was revealed that 32 percent of the CEOs view operational risk as the highest in the manufacturing sector, followed by the technology sector at 18 percent, the energy sector at 17 percent, banking, financial, and insurance services at 10 percent, and the infrastructure sector at 9 percent.

Although the ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) criteria is still the major business priority for CEOs in India, the survey reveals a decline (78 percent) in focus to shift toward the social component of the ESG program.