Economy India in talks with EU for trade deal, open to pact with UK, says Piyush Goyal Updated : July 11, 2020 10:48 PM IST Piyush Goyal said that India is open to engage with the UK for a preferential trade agreement with the ultimate goal of a free trade agreement. Negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement between the EU and India were suspended in 2013 after six years of talks.