India in advanced stage of finalising rupee trade with nations, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said India is in an advanced stage of dialogue and finalisation of rupee trade with many nations.
Goyal highlighted the need to address the challenges of tariff and non-tariff barriers, which can hamper trade between countries. He emphasised that countries erecting non-tariff barriers tempt others to follow suit, which can create an unfavorable environment for international trade. He urged countries to stop this practice and work towards a more liberalised and open trading system.
The Minister also discussed the need for a strong institutional framework to finance global economic recovery.
Goyal stressed that low-income and developing countries need to be funded to address the challenge of climate change. He called for the promotion of flexible, tailor-made environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks to achieve these goals.
Goyal also discussed the gains from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the acceleration of the adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with their Minister of Economy.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
