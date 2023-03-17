India imports 34.19 lakh tonnes of fertilisers from Russia in Apr-Feb period, highest in 3 years

Import of urea in the current year up to February (during the ongoing Ukraine war) is more than double as compared to the previous year. Out of total fertiliser import of 34.19 lakh tonnes, about 6.26 lakh tonnes of urea was imported till February of the ongoing 2022-23 financial year, Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha.

India imported 34.19 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including urea and DAP, from Russia during April-February of the current fiscal, highest in the last three years, according to the data placed before Parliament. The imports have risen notwithstanding the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said, "….import of urea in the current year up to February (during the ongoing Ukraine war) is more than double as compared to the previous year."

He said that out of total fertiliser import of 34.19 lakh tonnes, about 6.26 lakh tonnes of urea was imported till February of the ongoing 2022-23 financial year, as against 2.80 lakh tonnes imported during the entire previous fiscal.

"Apart from urea, Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK were the other fertilisers imported from Russia," the minister added.

As per the data shared, DAP imports stood at 7.65 lakh tonnes, MoP at 0.43 lakh tonnes and NPK at 19.85 lakh tonnes during April-February period of the current fiscal.

During the financial year 2020-2021, India imported a total of 19.15 lakh tonnes of fertiliser from Russia and 11.91 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 fiscal year.

Urea and DAP are two largely consumed fertilisers in the country. The minister said that the government has taken several measures to boost the domestic urea production. Six new urea units have been set up under the New Investment Policy.

In a separate reply, he said the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable in the country during the 2022-23 rabi season.

The gap between demand and production of urea and other fertiliser is met through imports. "The imports are planned well in advance to ensure timely availability," he added.

The minister said that the state governments are regularly advised to coordinate with manufacturers and importers of fertilisers for streamlining the supplies through timely placement of indents for railway rakes.

The movement of all major subsidised fertilisers is monitored throughout the country via an online web-based monitoring system called Integrated Fertiliser Monitoring System (iFMS), he added.

As per the latest data from the commerce ministry, India's total imports from Russia have witnessed a significant surge during the April-February period of this fiscal year, eaching a staggering $41.56 billion. This figure is nearly five times higher than the previous year's imports.