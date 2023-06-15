CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeIndia's goods trade deficit hits a 5 month high in May News

India's goods trade deficit hits a 5-month high in May

India's goods trade deficit hits a 5-month high in May
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 4:29:26 PM IST (Updated)

The country's goods trade deficit stood at a five-month high of $22.12 billion in May, the highest monthly goods trade deficit since December 2022 due to a spurt in goods imports

The country's overall trade deficit has narrowed to $10.35 billion in May this year, as compared to $12.20 billion in the same period a year-ago, government data showed on Thursday (June 15). "Trade deficit has come down substantially. Total trade deficit is down by 35.41 percent for April and May," Commerce Secretary Sunil Bharatwal said, adding that figures only for the first quarter of this year show a significant slowdown in exports.

However, the merchandise trade deficit has widened to $22.1 billion last month, compared to $15.2 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, goods trade deficit stood at a five-month high of $22.12 billion in May, the highest monthly goods trade deficit since December 2022 due to a spurt in goods imports, which are also at a five-month high.
Merchandise exports fell by 10.2 percent year-on-year to $35 billion in May 2023, while imports fell 6.6 percent to $57.10 billion, according to the data.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X