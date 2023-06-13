India Ideas Summit 2023: Indian companies support over 4 lakh jobs in the US, says Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Secretary of State also mentioned that Air India's mega 220 aircraft order to Boeing will help create over one million jobs across 44 states in the US.

Indian companies, from IT services to pharmaceuticals have invested over $40 billion in the United States, supporting over 4.25 lakh jobs from California to Georgia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken addressed the US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit in Washington D.C. The annual USIBC summit is part of the US Chambers of Commerce and is being conducted ahead of the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US on June 22.

Trade between India and the United States reached a record $191 billion in 2022, making the US, India's largest trading partner. Blinken spoke about US companies having invested nearly $54 billion in India across the manufacturing and telecommunication sectors. The Secretary of State also spoke about the mega order from Tata Group's Air India for 220 planes from Boeing.

"Just this February, Air India announced an historic purchase of more than 200 Boeing aircraft, which will support an estimated one million plus jobs across 44 of the United States," Blinken said.

Air India's order also has the option of ordering an additional 70 aircraft, potentially bringing the number to 290 jets.

The purchase includes 190 Boeing 737 MAXs, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777Xs, with the option to purchase an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 Boeing 787s — for a total of $45.9 billion.

This deal marks Boeing's third-biggest sale of all time in dollar value and second of all time in quantity. You can read more about that here.

Blinken spoke about the unique relationship between the world's oldest and largest democracies and added that there is still work to be done to advance transparency, promote market access and strengthen the respective democracies to unleash the full potential for the people.

